Flashfood Appoints New CEO, Unveils Visual Identity Refresh

As for its new brand identity, Flashfood worked in partnership with New York-based design and branding agency PORTO ROCHA to create a new icon, logo, type and color. According to Flashfood, the visual identity “explores the expression of the joy that happens when…shoppers save money on groceries,” with the icon “playing with the universally recognizable grocery bag with an optimistic twist.”

“This new visual identity for Flashfood represents the external layer of so much work underneath the surface by hard working team members across the company, and it’s such a pure, joyful expression of our optimism for the future of Flashfood,” Bertram shared.

For his part, Domingues will lead Flashfood’s strategic expansion initiatives and corporate development in the executive chairman role, and will also serve as an active voice for the company.

“I founded Flashfood eight years ago to address an ambitious, urgent problem in our food system,” Domingues said. “Then and today, I believe this problem is solvable and I am immensely optimistic about the future. I could not be more excited to hand the reins over to someone I have full confidence in – someone who I have worked alongside for almost a year and who has earned my trust.”

By partnering with retailers across North America, Flashfood offers shoppers nutritious staples at affordable prices, and reduces the amount of food going to landfills. The company currently partners with more than 2,000 stores across North America.