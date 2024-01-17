Flashfood Appoints New CEO, Unveils Visual Identity Refresh

App marketplace also fills newly created chief customer officer role
Emily Crowe
Multimedia Editor
Emily Crowe
Nicholas Bertram Flashfood
Nicholas Bertram has been named CEO of app marketplace Flashfood after previously serving as president and chief operation officer.

Flashfood is ushering in a new era as it announces the appointment of current President and Chief Operating Officer Nicholas Bertram as CEO, while founder Josh Domingues takes on the executive chairman role. Meanwhile, Chief Brand Officer Jordan Schenck has been promoted to the newly created role of chief customer officer, and is leading the company through the adoption of a refreshed visual identity rooted in a new mission: for every family to eat well, without compromise.

The app marketplace, which connects shoppers with fresh produce, meat and other groceries at local grocery stores at up to 50% off, is preparing for a period of “hypergrowth” under Bertram’s direction. Bertram has worked toward developing Flashfood’s internal infrastructure and technology in an effort to meet its new era head on.

[Read more: "Retailers in Washington, Oregon to Convert Food Waste Into Renewable Energy"]

“This past year has been about readiness: developing our architecture so it can support the adoption of generative AI and machine learning, which is essential to deliver maximum value for our shoppers and retail partners and ultimately achieve the global scale our critical mission demands of us,” said Bertram. 

Flashfood new visual identity
Flashfood's refreshed visual identity includes a new icon, logo, type and color.

As for its new brand identity, Flashfood worked in partnership with New York-based design and branding agency PORTO ROCHA to create a new icon, logo, type and color. According to Flashfood, the visual identity “explores the expression of the joy that happens when…shoppers save money on groceries,” with the icon “playing with the universally recognizable grocery bag with an optimistic twist.” 

“This new visual identity for Flashfood represents the external layer of so much work underneath the surface by hard working team members across the company, and it’s such a pure, joyful expression of our optimism for the future of Flashfood,” Bertram shared.

For his part, Domingues will lead Flashfood’s strategic expansion initiatives and corporate development in the executive chairman role, and will also serve as an active voice for the company. 

“I founded Flashfood eight years ago to address an ambitious, urgent problem in our food system,” Domingues said. “Then and today, I believe this problem is solvable and I am immensely optimistic about the future. I could not be more excited to hand the reins over to someone I have full confidence in – someone who I have worked alongside for almost a year and who has earned my trust.”  

By partnering with retailers across North America, Flashfood offers shoppers nutritious staples at affordable prices, and reduces the amount of food going to landfills. The company currently partners with more than 2,000 stores across North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds