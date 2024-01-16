Stew Leonard’s, Invafresh Grow Partnership With Recipe Management

Invafresh's recipe management capabilities will enable Stew Leonard's chefs to introduce new recipes while maintaining consistency across the kitchens in the independent grocer's seven stores, including the one in Paramus, N.J.

Family-owned and -operated Stew Leonard’s has expanded its relationship with fresh grocery platform Invafresh to include recipe management capabilities. Using these capabilities, Stew Leonard’s chefs will be able to introduce new recipes to the store’s 20 million annual customers while ensuring consistency across the independent chain’s seven kitchens.

“When it came to optimizing our store operations, strengthening our relationship with Invafresh was the right decision, given the measurable success we’ve seen with their technology,” noted Rich Dibble, Stew Leonard’s VP of culinary operations. “For our team members, Invafresh will provide better visibility into recipe ingredients, so they don’t have to reinvent the wheel each time they create an item for our in-store menu. That saves time and increases the operational efficiency of our team.”

“As an iconic brand in the industry, our Fresh Retail Platform will help Stew Leonard’s optimize their fresh operations to deliver a better experience for both their team members and customers,” said Tim Spencer, president and CEO of Toronto-based Invafresh. “For grocery retailers, optimization is essential for their margin-driven operations, and one of the benefits Invafresh delivers is enabling store optimization.”

“The ease of use of the Invafresh Fresh Retail Platform was a key consideration,” added Dibble. “With any technology, in-store adoption is key to success, and Invafresh provides Stew Leonard’s with a solution that is easy to use, contributing to high adoption and positive results. With Invafresh, we can achieve consistency across our store operations when it comes to recipes and ensure we have the right ingredients available, which results in easier management of those recipes and a better shopping experience for our customers.”

Providing AI/ML demand forecasting, merchandising, replenishment, sustainability and compliance and waste prevention solutions, Invafresh is deployed in more than 350 grocery retailers across 35 countries, with more than $100 million of fresh revenue being transacted daily.

Norwalk, Conn.-based Stew Leonard’s has seven stores in Norwalk, Danbury and Newington, Conn.; in East Meadow, Farmingdale and Yonkers, N.Y.; and in Paramus, N.J., with an eighth store slated to open in Clifton, N.J., in 2024.