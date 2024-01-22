Fueled by dog and cat parents’ rising concern about the health of their fur babies, pet supplements are becoming a big business. According to Dublin-based Research and Markets, the U.S. pet supplement market was valued at $890.00 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $1,381.21 million by 2028, increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.60% during the forecast period.

Further, since the United States is the top country in the world for both dog and cat ownership, as reported by Norwich, U.K.-based NIQ Brandbank in its 2023 spotlight on the state of the pet care industry, that makes the opportunity all the greater in this part of the world. The report goes on to note that “while pet owners may be more cautious with their spending due to the global cost-of-living crisis, an overall increase in awareness of pet wellness sees pet parents willing to pay higher price points for supplements and food toppers that complement the pet food they are purchasing, regardless of the higher average price points those products come in at.”

[Read more: "Progressive Grocer Declares This Year's Category Captains"]

The New Soft Chew

Given this heightened consumer interest, major CPG companies are taking notice. One example of this is the recent partnership of EverRoot, a dog supplement brand powered by Purina, and boxing champion Laila Ali (daughter of Muhammad) on EverRoot Dog Supplements Soft Chews. The offering makes the brand’s product available in a new form and targets a range of key health benefit areas, including immunity, hip and joint, skin and coat, and digestion.

“In addition to having unique needs, every dog has their own preferences,” notes Dr. Annie Valuska, a pet behavior scientist at St. Louis-based Purina, part of global nutrition, health and wellness leader Nestlé. “For example, you might notice that your dog prefers soft, meaty treats instead of crunchy biscuits. That’s why I’m so excited that EverRoot is giving dog owners more options with the soft-chew supplement form. It’s another great way to personalize your dog’s supplement plan to their specific tastes.”