Progressive Grocer Declares This Year's Category Captains

Hormel Foods Corp.: Nuts and Salty Snacks

People may nosh on snacks in a mindless way, but there can be a lot of intent and information behind how those products are produced and positioned. Case in point: Hormel Foods’ approach to the nut and salty snack category.

The food conglomerate taps into its rich cache of data to guide its strategic business-planning approach. In salty snacks and nuts, the company regularly conducts custom research to better understand shoppers’ buying habits and uses the findings to maintain existing consumers and attract new snackers.

The insights are shared with retailers to help them spur sales, including both planned and spontaneous purchases. One large retailer, for its part, recently used Hormel’s insights as part of a review of snack nuts that led to the launch of 25 new slotted items across its banners, including bold and savory flavors that were confirmed to resonate among today’s shoppers. The endeavor resulted in $2.1 million in net sales and a volume increase of 400,000 pounds.

Consumers’ expressed interest in different flavor experiences similarly propelled the overall success of flavored cashews under Hormel’s legacy Planters brand in Rosemary and Sea Salt, Cinnamon Brown Sugar, and Dill Pickle varieties. Dill pickle-flavored cashews in particular quickly emerged as a top performer. Underscoring the future market for such items, Hormel’s latest flavored cashews are especially popular among younger consumers ages 35-54.

In addition to new product development within the competitive nut and salty snack category, Hormel Foods leans into data to help retailers improve shoppers’ experiences in the snack aisle. For example, the CPG company shared its insights on planogram success with one major discount chain, identifying an opportunity of $4.5 million of incremental items and 3%-5% growth potential related to enhanced shelving adjacencies.

After analyzing Hormel’s tiered options that also took into account labor optimization, the retailer went with an assortment based on stronger trail mix and peanut trends and flavor varieties. Ultimately, the retailer introduced seven new items across in-aisle and front end sets.

The discount chain also used Hormel’s data showing that the retailer’s shoppers often buy pistachios, and accordingly made those nuts a focal point of the planogram. Fastest-velocity items were placed on the bottom shelf, bringing shoppers to the set and increasing the opportunity for incremental units like sunflower seeds to be added to the basket. The retailer also followed through on the data-based suggestion to put profitable private label snacks at eye level and above to drive conversion. In addition, smaller snack packages were added to help meet the needs of lower-income shoppers.

These collective efforts were effective, since dollar sales at the retailer grew by double digits for the top five brands in the category, including private label, and unit sales likewise increased. While the retailer has upped its store count over the past year, the comp-store analysis showed a 3%-plus gain in dollar and unit growth across all five of the top category brands.