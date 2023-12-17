Progressive Grocer Declares This Year's Category Captains
List of 2023 Category Captains
• Abbott Nutrition-Adult Nutrition
• Abbott Nutrition-Oral Electrolytes
• Chiquita-Bananas
• The Coca-Cola Co.-Mixers
• Constellation Brands-Beverage Alcohol
• E. & J. Gallo Winery-Wine
• The Hershey Co.-Confections/Gum
• Hormel Foods Corp.-Salty Snacks/Snack Nuts
• Hormel Foods Corp.-Refrigerated Dinners
• IPC-Fresh Potatoes
• MCBC (Molson Coors)-Beer
• Mission Produce-Avocados
• Pharmavite-Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements
At a time when shoppers are still grappling with the effects of inflation, how can grocery retailers get them to increase their purchases? Partnerships with CPG companies are crucial in this regard, as the right consumer insights, assortment, merchandising, marketing and more can lift the sales not only of a particular company’s brand, but also of the entire category and ultimately the whole store. In such endeavors, as in so many others, fortune favors the bold, and the companies profiled in the following pages have certainly not lacked daring in devising their category management strategies and deploying them at retail.
This year’s Category Captains span a wide variety of categories, from adult nutrition to vitamins, minerals and supplements, and each honoree earned this distinction by working closely with its retail partners to significantly grow sales in a particular category. Some efforts, as in the case of Chiquita with its world-famous bananas, are wide-ranging, encompassing product innovation, recipe development and a celebratory reminder of the brand’s iconic history, while others are laser-targeted, as is Constellation Brands’ cutting-edge work to integrate e-commerce into its category-centric Shopper First Shelf strategy. All have proved wildly successful, rewarding the companies and the retailers that trusted in these enterprising plans for category success.
Read on to find out how the 2023 Category Captains are ensuring a profitable future for themselves, their retail partners and the grocery industry.