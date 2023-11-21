Big Lots Now on Uber Eats App

San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc. has formed a new nationwide partnership with Big Lots, making the latter the first home discount retailer to have its selection available on the Uber Eats app. In time for the busy holiday shopping season, customers can shop more than 1,200 Big Lots retail locations across the United States via Uber Eats.

On the app, users can find Big Lots exclusive brands like Broyhill home décor items, along with a range of products from popular household names and private labels, all organized by category and seasonal "aisles" such as Christmas Shop, Household Essentials, Grocery, Pets, Trending Products, and Kids & Baby. As always, Uber One members can take advantage of a $0 delivery fee and up to 10% off all eligible orders with a $15 minimum purchase. Additionally, consumers can receive 50% off orders of $50-plus from today through Dec. 31, using the code BIGLOTS50.

“This holiday season, Big Lots is making it even easier for deal-seeking shoppers to take advantage of the extreme bargains we’re known for, thanks to a new partnership with Uber Eats,” said Matt Weger, Big Lots’ SVP and chief digital and technology officer. “Whether it’s décor, gifts, top-brand food items or holiday hosting essentials, Big Lots offers a broad assortment of amazing bargains for every home. Adding Uber Eats to our stable of marketplace options was a natural next step in expanding convenient access to our better-than-elsewhere bargains and fulfilling the omnichannel objective within our multi-year strategic plan.”

“As a busy parent, increasing the variety of retailers on Uber Eats means one less chore on my to-do list — and the addition of the incredible breadth of selection at Big Lots is absolutely a game-changer,” noted Christian Freese, head of grocery and retail for Uber Eats in the United States and Canada. “By continuing to invest in strong retail partnerships like this one we can help more consumers across the country satisfy their household needs with delivery, and deliver on our promise of helping America get (almost, almost) anything on Uber Eats.”

Uber Eats partners with more than 900,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 11,000 cities across six continents.

Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots Inc. operates more than 1,420 stores in 48 states, as well as an e-commerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities.