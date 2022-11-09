Big Lots Appoints 2 Industry Veterans to Leadership Team

Columbus, Ohio-based discount retailer Big Lots is adding two executives to its c-suite. Margarita Giannantonio has been named chief merchandising officer and John Alpaugh has joined the company as chief marketing officer.

According to Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots, the company worked diligently to find the right thought and people leaders for the two positions. "Working together, Margarita, John and their teams will shape how our customer's experience our brand, and optimize our cross-channel offering of exceptional bargains, treasures and essentials,” Thorn said.

[Read more: "Big Lots Partners With DoorDash for On-Demand Delivery"]

Giannantonio, who will join Big Lots effective Nov. 14, most recently served as SVP and general merchandise manager of TJX Canada, and previously worked for Hudson's Bay Co., Incredible Clothing Co., The House2/Stylekraft Sportswear and Hugo Boss Canada. She will be responsible for shaping and leading the merchandising strategy across all product categories at Big Lots.

"Margarita is a deeply accomplished off-price retail industry leader with more than 30 years of experience in merchandising, sales, marketing, and product development in the home, housewares, and apparel categories," said Thorn. "Margarita's creativity, extensive experience in off-price retail, and financial acumen, make her a great fit for Big Lots. Her leadership in merchandising will be invaluable as we intensify our focus on bargains and treasures to deliver exceptional value for our customers."

Alpaugh has already joined the Big Lots team, and previously held various leadership roles over 16 years with PetSmart and worked in brand management for Procter & Gamble. As CMO, he will manage the company's brand and marketing strategies and executions, reporting directly to Bruce Thorn.

"I'm thrilled to join Big Lots and the exceptional leadership team in Columbus," Alpaugh said. "Big Lots offers so much of what customers are looking for today, and we have a tremendous opportunity to build on the great work done to this point to better understand our customer, optimize our marketing spend, and deliver breakthrough messaging."

Big Lots operates over 1,440 in 48 states, as well as an e-commerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup and same-day delivery across thousands of items. The company is No. 52 on The PG 100,Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.