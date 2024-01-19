Dollar General Launches Exclusive Fragrance Line

Slatkin + Co’s new line of accessible luxury home fragrance created by Harry Slatkin debuts exclusively at Dollar General.

Dollar General has expanded its line of home fragrances, teaming with Slatkin + Co. on the exclusive Club92 collection.

This initial assortment includes the following assortment of core fragrances as described by the company:

Very Vanilla Cupcake: Delectable and sweet, with notes of whipped buttercream and baked yellow cake for a delightful take on vanilla.

Crisp Apple: This crisp, fruity fragrance is composed of tart apple, succulent peach and dewy greens.

Fresh Cotton Skies: Cotton flower is layered with cozy cashmere and white woods for a fresh everyday scent.

Mango Key Lime: With this expertly designed fragrance, ripe mango, Florida key lime, and pink pineapple combine to transport you to an island vacation.

Jasmine Blossom: Fill your home with a gorgeous bouquet of Jasmine, tropical plumeria and sandalwood.

Eucalyptus Mint: An invigorating combination of garden mint muddled with eucalyptus and cactus water.

"We're excited to have partnered with Harry Slatkin, the most recognized home fragrance expert, to provide our customer with a new assortment of fragrances that are sure to delight them,” said Reagan Stotz, senior buyer at Dollar General.

“When creating Club92, I wanted to provide a new, high quality home fragrance experience to the Dollar General consumer,” said Harry Slatkin, founder and CEO of Slatkin + Co. “From using only the finest essential oils, to constructing each fragrance, to designing a custom glass candle vessel, to tirelessly burn-testing the final product until it met my standards, our efforts have resulted in a product line of the utmost quality at Dollar General’s everyday low prices.”

Now available at Dollar General’s approximately 20,000 locations in 48 states, the Club92 home fragrance product line includes scented candles, wax melts and reed diffusers with retail prices ranging from $3.00 to $8.00. For more information about Club92 and to explore the full range of products, visit dollargeneral.com/dg/club-92.