Target Updates, Expands Classic up&up Own Brand

Target's up&up brand is getting a refresh, along with hundreds of new products.

Target Corp. is revamping one of its powerhouse own brands. Launched 15 years ago, the popular up&up line of everyday essentials is getting new packaging, hundreds of new items and will see the reformulation of 40% of existing products to meet higher quality standards.

Target will add new products to the up&up brand through early next year, including moving supplies, oral care, dog grooming, pain relief medications, napkins, protein powder, batteries, computer accessories, food storage products and more. The brand’s new packaging is bold and colorful, making it easy to identify, and has also been made easier to open and more sustainable.

A few product-specific improvements include:

Improved toothbrushes: Target changed the shape and feel of both its manual and replaceable-head toothbrushes to make brushing a better experience and to help toothbrushes last longer. The company also made all of its replaceable-head adult and kids’ toothbrushes interchangeable, fitting into all the toothbrush handles it develops.

Stronger food storage containers: Target’s up&up food storage containers now feature thicker walls that are more durable and last longer.

New scents: The Target team created new scents for baby, household cleaning, bath & body, soap and pet products that smell great and are just right for each product.

“Our up&up brand is already incredibly popular, generating nearly $3 billion in sales every year — and with this expansion, we’re giving even more guests reasons to choose Target for their household essentials,” said Rick Gomez, EVP and chief food, essentials and beauty officer. “Our product teams combed through thousands of guest reviews to create new formulations, hundreds of new products and thoughtful packaging to make up&up even better — all while continuing to offer truly unbeatable value.”

Meanwhile, it was reported last week that Target is considering a paid membership program akin to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ and Kroger Boost, among others. The as-yet-unverified initiative may be rolled out this year and would complement the retailer’s other perks for shoppers, including its free Target Circle rewards program that gives customers access to deals and lets them earn 1% when they shop to redeem later or 5% with the retailer’s own RedCard.

More details about the possible membership program may be forthcoming in Target’s fourth quarter and full fiscal year earnings report, due out March 5.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.