Albertsons Rolls Out Innovative Prepared Meal Solution

The new frozen meal solution line from Albertsons Cos. includes entrees, sides and vegetables that can cook in the oven concurrently.

Albertsons Cos. is aiming to help busy families make the most of dinnertime with its new customizable meal solution. The Signature Select Mix + Match line includes frozen entrees, sides and vegetables that feed a family of four, and cook together in one standard oven at 375 degrees for about 35 minutes.

The line, which falls under the grocer’s largest private brand, is now available in the frozen food aisle at 1,900 Albertsons Cos. stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME and Shaw’s.

“At Albertsons Cos., we are committed to delivering great quality with unparalleled value and convenience,” said Jennifer Saenz, EVP and chief merchandising officer. “Our new Signature SELECT Mix + Match line of frozen entrees, sides and veggies made from quality ingredients is the ultimate solution for busy families who need a simple, delicious dinner without time-consuming prep and clean up.”

Varieties in the Mix + Match line include:

Entrees : Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Meatloaf with Sweet & Spicy Glaze, Italian Meatballs with Marinara Sauce, Chicken Marsala with Mushrooms and Southern Style BBQ Pulled Pork

Sides : Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Parmesan Crusted Potato Medley, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Cornbread Casserole and Creamy Tomato Basil Pasta

Veggies : Honey Glazed Carrots, Green Bean Almondine, Sweet Corn Succotash, Broccoli with Cheese Sauce and Mashed Cauliflower with Chives

Last May, Albertsons consolidated its own brand offerings, bringing its Signature Farms, Signature Care and Signature Cafe products under the Signature Select moniker. The overarching brand includes 8,000 products including packaged salads, ice cream, frozen pizza, coffee, paper goods, pasta, snacks, canned vegetables and fruit, as well as ground beef, pork and chicken.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores in 34 states. The company is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America.