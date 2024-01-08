Wakefern to Hold Own Brands Snack Summit

For an upcoming virtual private label snack summit, Wakefern is inviting manufacturer submissions for possible inclusion on store shelves at ShopRite and other banners.

Retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. will seek new items for its private-brand snack portfolio at the CraveCon ’24’: Indulgent Snacks Summit. The summit is an open call to private label manufacturers of unique and trending snack products for potential addition to Wakefern’s Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry store-brand portfolio.

Certified private label manufacturers and suppliers interested in participating in CraveCon ’24 can submit an application via RangeMe from Jan. 9 through Jan. 29. The summit is slated to take place in early May.

“We are excited to expand on the success of our Own Brands Supplier Summit with a fun focus this year on treats,” said Bryant Harris, Wakefern’s chief merchandising officer. “We’ve enjoyed success in the snack category, including with our award-winning private label Bowl & Basket potato chips, and we are excited to expand the snack category with even more delicious and decadent options.”

As part of the virtual event, Wakefern is inviting manufacturer submissions for such snack options as cookies, brownies, salty snacks, crackers, meat snacks, snack nuts, seeds, dried fruits, salsa/dip, snack cakes/pies, snack bars/bites, nut butters, jams, baking mixes and ingredients, and cereal and granola.

Wakefern has invested in its Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry brands by focusing on premium quality and innovation. In addition, the co-op has hosted summits to source products for its store brands, including a June 2023 supplier diversity summit for private label manufacturers. The winning suppliers’ sauces, spices and frozen meals will appear on Wakefern members’ store shelves this year.

To take part in CraveCon ’24, certified suppliers must fill out the online RangeMe application. All applicants must be GFSI certified, pass a Dunn & Bradstreet search, have experience with private label manufacturing, and the capability to launch with shippers or DRC.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.