UNFI’s 2024 Selling Events Will Better Support All Grocery Retail Customers

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has released its updated selling show schedule for 2024. As part of UNFI’s mission to help customers and suppliers win in the marketplace, all UNFI selling shows will now showcase a full spectrum of products and services that better aligns with customer buying behavior, instead of focusing shows exclusively on natural and organic or conventional products. These new shows will support both the natural and conventional supplier, as well as all grocery retail customer channels and positioning.

“With the start of every selling show season, we look forward to connecting with our partners around the country to share insights, discuss industry trends, and explore new ways to create value and help drive their growth,” said Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s CEO. “We appreciate the hard work of our suppliers and customers and look forward to continuing to support them with supply chain efficiency and the industry’s leading selection of products, insights and go-to-market services, all of which will be on display at our upcoming shows.”

The grocery wholesaler will hold the following four shows in 2024:

Spring and Summer West Selling Show in San Diego on Feb. 7-8

Spring and Summer Central and East Selling Show in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 20-21

Holiday and Winter East Selling Show in Uncasville, Conn., on June 4-5

Holiday and Winter Central and West Selling Show in Minneapolis, Minn., on Aug. 6-7

In addition, UNFI has revealed plans for its inaugural Circle of Excellence awards, which will recognize the outstanding performance and growth of UNFI customers and suppliers. UNFI’s Circle of Excellence awards honor the innovation, diversity of market positioning, size, and geography of customers and suppliers across the country. The company will select customer winners in local independent, regional chain and national-account categories and suppliers in both emerging and established categories.

Customer awards will be presented at UNFI’s February shows in San Diego and Orlando. Supplier awards will be presented at the company’s June show in Connecticut. All customer and supplier winners will be recognized across UNFI’s selling shows, featured on UNFI’s website and mentioned in the company’s post-show press releases.

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of fresh, branded and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.