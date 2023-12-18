Hy-Vee to Hold Premier Concerts During 3rd Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend

Hy-Vee has revealed that popular music artists Luke Combs and Post Malone will head up the star-studded entertainment lineup for next summer’s Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend, which will take place July 12-14, 2024. Entering its third year in 2024, the event offers an exciting combination of racing and live music at Iowa Speedway.

Combs will take the trackside Hy-Vee Stage on Saturday, July 13, before the first NTT Indycar Series race of the doubleheader weekend, while Post Malone will appear at the same venue on Sunday, July 14, following the final Indycar Series race of the weekend. Each concert will consist of a 90-minute performance in front of the main grandstands at Iowa Speedway. The concerts are included in each Saturday/Sunday Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend ticket. Fans also have the option of buying a Concert Pit Pass for access to the exclusive trackside concert viewing area, with passes expected to sell out quickly. Event weekend tickets and passes can be purchased online.

[Read more: "EXCLUSIVE: Hy-Vee Takes the Lead at INDYCAR Race Weekend"]

One of the biggest names in country music today, with multiple ACM and CMA Awards, including being named CMA Entertainer of the Year in both 2021 and 2022, Combs recently earned his record-breaking 16th consecutive No. 1 single, a cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” which earned him his seventh Grammy Award nomination.

The Indycar Race Weekend will feature Post Malone’s first-ever live performance in central Iowa. An eight-time diamond-certified Grammy Award-nominated artist, Malone is constantly reinventing his sound. This past June, he received the Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal Davis Starlight Award.

“Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend has become a true destination event, showcasing everything that is great about racing and about Iowa,” noted Hy-Vee Vice Chairman and CEO Jeremy Gosch. “We’re obviously very excited about how the weekend has been received the past two years, and we know the 2024 event will be just as great. We look forward to bringing these artists to Iowa and providing another outstanding weekend of entertainment.”

Other entertainment acts at the event will be revealed in the coming weeks.

This year’s weekend exceeded total attendance numbers from the inaugural weekend in 2022, drawing about 85,000 fans over three days. Tickets are on sale now for the event.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of more than 75,000 employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Hy-Vee a 2023 Top Regional.

Indycar is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT Indycar Series, and its developmental series, Indy Nxt by Firestone.