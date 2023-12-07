FMI Midwinter to Feature Keynote by Google Cloud Leader

FMI – The Food Industry Association has revealed that Jose Luis-Gomes, managing director retail and CPG at Mountain View, Calif.-based Google Cloud will deliver a keynote address on artificial intelligence (AI) and future applications for food industry C-suite executives during the trade organization’s 2024 Midwinter Executive Conference.

“Nearly one in four food retailers and two out of three suppliers are currently using AI for their business solutions,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “These numbers will continue to grow in the coming year, necessitating food industry executives know the ins and outs of current and future AI opportunities so that they make informed business decisions.”

For the past three years, Luis-Gomes has helped retail and CPG companies digitally transform using Google Cloud’s solutions. During that time, he has supported technology acceleration initiatives for retailers and CPGs such as Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, P&G, Mondelez and Colgate. Before joining Google Cloud, Luis-Gomes spent more than a decade at dunnhumby working with retailers and brands worldwide to leverage data and analytics.

During the keynote session, “Putting Generative AI to Work for Food Retail,” scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, Luis-Gomes will explore the various types of AI, what’s already being used, future applications, and how generative AI could affect organizational structure, workforce management, productivity and costs, and consumer expectations.

“I’m excited for food industry executives to learn from this respected leader in the retail technology space,” added Sarasin. “I consider this a must-attend opportunity for our members because it is sure to inspire and inform the food industry of the future.”

Earlier this year, Luis-Gomes spoke exclusively with Progressive Grocer about issues at food retail that can be addressed with artificial intelligence. Speaking of agile, real-time solutions that Google Cloud developed with Kroger and Deloitte, he noted: “Underpinning [these solutions] is a platform that continues to learn, continues to get smarter and continues to make better recommendations as time goes on.”