The Albertsons and MrBeast Collab That Has People Talking

What do you get when you combine a popular YouTuber, a good cause and a grocery store squatting situation? For Albertsons Cos., the answer is a unique new project and partnership.

Albertsons’ Safeway banner recently collaborated with digital creator and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson, known on social media as MrBeast, on a challenge called "Survive in a Grocery Store." Now airing on the star’s YouTube channel, the episodes feature a contestant who wins $10,000 for each day he lives inside a Safeway store, provided he also chooses $10,000 worth of products to give to a local charity.

After being approached by MrBeast, Albertsons and the Safeway team worked to create a functioning store site for the challenge. The space included seasonal areas and specialty sections centered on special occasions.

Several CPGs and solution providers got in on this unique challenge, too. Brands including PepsiCo, Vita Coco, Campbell’s, Red Baron Pizza, Dude Wipes and Country Crock helped stock the store with items for donations, while commerce platform Shopify and tech company Copia also lent their services.

The novelty of the collaboration attracted the retailer to the effort. “Safeway has a longstanding history of giving back to the community, so when we learned of this incredibly fun and unique opportunity to partner with MrBeast and help our neighbors in need, we were thrilled,” explained Jennifer Saenz, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Albertsons. “Our collaboration with MrBeast furthers our mission to break the cycle of hunger as part of our Recipe for Change environmental, social and governance framework. We’re also introducing MrBeast’s fanbase to the extensive assortment of popular products they can find in their local Safeway store.”

In all, more than $450,000 worth of groceries, electronics, paper goods and other products were given to several nonprofit groups. Benefiting organizations include Feeding America, You Need Help Outreach Ministries, Kinston Teens, Hope Restorations, The Salvation Army Greenville, Boys & Girls Club of Wayne County, and Beast Philanthropy.

“Working with MrBeast and Safeway has been a great experience that we will never forget. The quantity of donations was amazing, and we are certain that it made history in our ministry. We appreciate every donation that was given,” said Carl Darden, CEO of Goldsboro, N.C.-based You Need Help Outreach Ministries.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.