Albertsons’ New Line of Premium Frozen Pizzas Joins Own Brand

Safeway/Albertsons is introducing a new line of premium Signature Reserve wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas straight from Italy.

According to the company, these four new frozen pizzas are uniquely crafted in the historic village of Meduno with high-quality ingredients and techniques that include 24-hour pizza dough leavening baked on a lava stone from Sicily’s Mount Etna. Each pizza has a Neapolitan-style crisp and airy crust to complement the restaurant-style toppings.

The four varieties are:

Signature Reserve Caprese : Topped with mozzarella cheese, seasoned tomatoes, tomato sauce and a basil sauce pureed with lemon and garlic. The Caprese pizza is non-GMO, with no high-fructose corn syrup.

Signature Reserve Mushroom & Truffle : Topped with mozzarella cheese, champignon mushrooms, a roasted garlic sauce and a truffled mushroom sauce, which is a rich blend that includes summer truffles. This pizza is also non-GMO, with no high-fructose corn syrup.

Signature Reserve Sopressata : Topped with spicy sopressata salami, mozzarella cheese, Silician oregano and a tomato sauce seasoned with roasted garlic, black pepper and oregano. The Sopressata pizza is made with no high-fructose corn syrup.

Signature Reserve Gorgonzola & Bacon with Pear Chutney : Topped with gorgonzola marbled with a sharp and earthly flavor, crispy bacon, peppery and light arugula, and a pear chutney drizzle.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is also looking to get into the premium frozen pizza business. The Canadian company introduced its President’s Choice Black Label Frozen Pizzas in August, and according to Loblaw, every pizza is hand-tossed by skilled pizzaiolos in Italy.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century. With nearly 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options and 190,000-plus full- and part-time employees, Brampton, Ontario-based Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is No. 11 on The PG 100.