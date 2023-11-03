Lidl Touts Thanksgiving Dinner for Under $30

Discount grocer Lidl US is joining other food retailers in touting their affordable Thanksgiving meals as shoppers continue to manage rising grocery prices. Starting Nov. 15, shoppers at Lidl can purchase a Thanksgiving meal that feeds up to 10 people for less than $30. Lidl’s Thanksgiving basket is based on items selected by the American Farm Bureau Federation for its annual Thanksgiving cost survey. It includes traditional fixings like cranberries, sweet potatoes and stuffing. Last year, the Farm Bureau’s survey found that the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal was more than $64.

This year’s Lidl Thanksgiving basket consists of a frozen turkey for 49 cents per pound, which is $1.30 less than the national average. The average price for frozen turkey is $1.79 per pound, according to data recently released by the USDA. The turkey is available through Lidl’s free-to-use loyalty program, myLidl.

"Families can always rely on Lidl for the best deal during the holiday season," said Joel Rampoldt, CEO of Lidl US. "We are proud to offer shoppers a delicious Thanksgiving dinner with all the seasonal fixings for less than $30, especially as inflation continues to hit pocketbooks. We hope these savings provide relief so families can come together to give thanks and enjoy their holiday meal.”

Below is the list of items and quantities in Lidl’s Thanksgiving basket, available at all Lidl US stores starting Nov. 15 as long as supplies last.

Lidl Thanksgiving Dinner for Less Than $30 Frozen Turkey (13 pounds)

Pumpkin Pie Mix, 30 ounces

Pie Crusts x 2

Milk, 1 gallon, whole

Celery, 1 stalk, whole

Baby Carrots, 16 ounces Sweet Peas, 16 ounces

Fresh Cranberries, 12 ounces

Sweet Potatoes, 3-pound bag

Heavy Whipping Cream, 1 pint

Turkey Stuffing Mix x 3 (18 ounces)

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, 12 count

Target also released its Thanksgiving shopping list, which included all of the components of a Thanksgiving meal for a gathering of four, priced at under $25. Additionally, ALDI said that people can afford to invite three more guests to their feast this year, thanks to its holiday price cuts.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US, which runs 170-plus stores across nine east coast states and Washington, D.C., is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, while Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 26.