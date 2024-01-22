Kroger Puts Fresh New Spin on Popular Deli, Bakery Products

Customers can shop a variety of store-brand fresh items in the deli and bakery sections of Kroger banner stores.

The Kroger Co. is reformulating some of its popular own brands in the deli and bakery departments, including products such as Private Selection cinnamon rolls and Home Chef fried chicken.

"From flavor profile to freshness and packaging, we have studied some of our most beloved Our Brands deli and bakery products to make these customer favorites even more fresh and delicious," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger' group VP of fresh merchandising. "Our Brands fresh and prepared products have long been basket staples for customers because they are high-quality, affordable items that can be the centerpiece of a meal or the perfect side or finish to a weeknight dinner, family breakfast or game day spread. We know how important these products are to our customers, and we are committed to constantly improving to ensure these deli and bakery favorites are the best they can be."

Reformulated products include:

Private Selection Signature Buttercream Cakes: Now with new real buttercream, these double-layer cakes make for a decadent dessert. The product is available in double chocolate or vanilla with white cake (also available in a quarter sheet).

Private Selection Cinnamon Rolls: Baked fresh in store with real butter topped with vanilla or cream cheese icing.

Private Selection Cinnamon Crumb Cake: Now featuring new layers of cinnamon streusel and always scratch-made.

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies: Freshly baked in store with a classic homemade recipe, these cookies have a soft texture and a light crisp. The product is now available in 12- or 30-count party packs.

Kroger additionally revamped its ready-made fried chicken late last year. The national grocer and its Home Chef meal solutions brand completely reinvented their fried chicken to be crispier, crunchier and tastier. Home Chef Fried Chicken is now double-breaded and hand-dipped with a signature flavor boasting 18 spices. It also comes in new packaging that prolongs crispiness.

Also new to the grocer’s Own Brands lineup this year is the Private Selection French Baguette. The all-natural, high-quality artisan bread is baked fresh daily in store with no preservatives or chemicals.

Further, the food retailer will soon reformulate its Private Selection Croissants, which are freshly baked in store, to feature more flaky layers.

Customers can purchase these updated fresh items in the deli and bakery sections of Kroger's family of stores.

