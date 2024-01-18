Private Label Hall of Fame: Call for Nominations

Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) has opened a call for nominations for the 2024 Private Label Hall of Fame. Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 2. Click here to share a nomination.

“The Private Label Hall of Fame is an annual tradition that celebrates those who are contributing to and will make a lasting impact on the store brands industry,” said PLMA President Peggy Davies. “The inductees serve as role models for current and future generations of professionals in the private brand business.”

Honorees will be recognized in four categories:

Lifetime Achievement (individuals with a minimum of 25 years of industry-related experience)

Private Brand Champion

Private Brand Innovator

Next Gen Private Label Leader (individuals 40 years of age and under)

The induction ceremony for the Class of 2024 will be held at a special dinner on March 20 as part of PLMA’s 2024 Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference in San Antonio.

Presented by PLMA and Store Brands, the Private Label Hall of Fame was created in 2006 to recognize high achievers and thought leaders who have made significant contributions in their own organizations, as well as those who have set standards of excellence and accomplishment throughout the industry. Retailers, manufacturers and suppliers, wholesalers, members of the press, market researchers and consultants are among the potential candidates.

“At a time when private label is seeing tremendous growth, we’re excited at the opportunity to once again honor those who set a solid foundation for the industry, while also celebrating today’s stars who are driving the business forward,” said Greg Sleter, associate publisher and executive editor of Store Brands.

Profiles on all inductees will be featured on StoreBrands.com and posted in the Hall of Fame section of plma.com.

The Private Label Hall of Fame currently includes more than 80 men and women. Click here to see a list of members.