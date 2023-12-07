Gopuff, Pure Green Roll Out Cold-Pressed Juice Refreshers

Instant-commerce platform Gopuff and cold-pressed juice purveyor Pure Green have launched Gopuff x Pure Green Refreshers, a line of flavor-forward cold-pressed juice beverages featuring functional ingredients. Co-developed by both brands, the Refreshers are now available for delivery nationwide, exclusively via Gopuff.

“Over the past two years, we’ve leveraged consumer insights to develop several private label brands that break from the mold to bring our customers more of what they love: bold flavors, high-quality ingredients and affordable prices,” said Jessica Glendenning, director of private label at Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “Today, we’re thrilled to partner with Pure Green, an authority in the cold-pressed juice space, to redefine yet another category. With vibrant flavors, no added refined sugar and functional ingredients, we know our customers will love the new Gopuff x Pure Green Refreshers.”

[Read more: "Not Your Parents’ Store Brands"]

Made with premium and organic ingredients with no added refined sugar, the line consists of:

Immunity Refresher (Mango Puree, Honey, Orange, Lemon, Organic Ginger, Organic Turmeric, and Organic Camu Camu Powder)

Energize Refresher (Organic Agave, Lemon, Cucumber, Organic Green Tea Matcha, Organic Ashwagandha, and Mint)

Glow Refresher (Organic Agave, Lemon, Aloe Vera, Organic Lavender, and Blue Spirulina)

Revive Refresher (Pomegranate, Lime, Pink Dragon Fruit, Acerola Cherry, and Stevia)

“Pure Green is thrilled to announce our partnership with Gopuff, marking the debut of an exclusive co-branded line of cold-pressed juices,” said Ross Franklin, founder and CEO of Sunrise, Fla.-based Pure Green Franchise, which has more than 100 locations open and in development. “This collaboration not only elevates Pure Green’s national-brand presence, but also provides a unique platform to experiment with innovative superfood ingredients such as the vitamin C-rich camu camu and ashwagandha – superfoods previously unexplored in our product range. We eagerly anticipate the launch and are excited for Gopuff’s consumers to experience this incredible line of cold-pressed juices.”

Gopuff x Pure Green Refreshers are now available on Gopuff.com and via the Gopuff app in most major markets nationwide for $5.99 per 16-fluid-ounce bottle.

The Refreshers are the latest addition to Gopuff’s private label portfolio, which includes Gopuff’s Basically, and Goodnow own brands, along with exclusive collaborations with NBA All-Star Chris Paul and Heatonist.