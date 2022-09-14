Gopuff, NBA All-Star Chris Paul Launch Plant-Based Snack Brand

Quick-commerce platform Gopuff has teamed with NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Chris Paul on Good Eat’n, a new line of plant-based snacks available exclusively on the Gopuff app. The line offers a selection of chips, popcorn, puffs and rinds.

“As someone with a plant-based diet who loves flavorful foods, I know first-hand that it can be difficult to find delicious and approachable plant-based alternatives to your favorite snacks,” said Paul, a 12-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold medalist who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns. “I’m thrilled to announce this new brand with Gopuff that makes plant-based snacks easily available with flavors that appeal to the masses.”

Using consumer data and insights, surveys, focus groups, taste-testing, and more, Gopuff and Paul curated a product line to appeal to customers who love bold flavors, with the goal of making plant-based snacks more approachable and inviting. Good Eat’n varieties are Hot Hot Puffs, Cinnamon Sugar Mini Donut Puffs, Nacho Cheeze Tortilla Chips, Big Dill Ranch Tortilla Chips, Cookies N Creme Popcorn, Carolina Style BBQ Popcorn and Classic BBQ Porkless Rinds. Complementing the flavors are the vibrant Good Eat’n brand and packaging, designed by New York-based Utendahl Creative, a Black- and female-founded and -led studio.

“Creating this entirely new product line with Chris shows Gopuff’s proven ability to not only launch products on its platform, but to serve as a true incubator for brands,” noted Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff. “As a longtime partner, Chris deeply understands how to leverage Gopuff’s platform to meet the evolving needs of the modern consumer. His passion and commitment to a plant-based lifestyle, along with the integral, hands-on role he’s played in creating this brand since day one has been a labor of love. We are excited to expand our partnership with Chris and introduce Good Eat’n.”

Other celebrity brands featured on Gopuff include Selena Gomez’s Serendipity Ice Cream, Cardi B’s Whip Shots, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol Tequila, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Invivo X, David Chang’s Momofuku and Emma Chamberlain’s Chamberlain Coffee.

Last May, Gopuff launched The Mean Tomato, an exclusive pizza-focused brand and the first expansion of the company’s freshly prepared food offering since the introduction of Gopuff Kitchen.

Philadelphia-based Gopuff is No. 79 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.