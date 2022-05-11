Gopuff Rolls Out Pizza Brand as Part of Fresh Food Offering

Instant-needs delivery platform Gopuff has launched The Mean Tomato, an exclusive pizza-focused brand and the first expansion of the company’s freshly prepared food offering since the introduction of Gopuff Kitchen. Customers can now order a quick lunch or midnight meal from The Mean Tomato, along with thousands of other essential items, alcohol, ice cream, drinks, snacks and household cleaning products, all of them delivered in minutes.

“As a customer-first tech company, we are the best at delivering bold and unexpected experiences that we know our customers will love,” said Dan Folkman, Gopuff’s SVP of business. “Gopuff Kitchen’s success has shown that high-quality, Gopuff-made fresh products have immense staying power with our customers. We are proud to launch The Mean Tomato, our first fresh food brand as Gopuff further establishes itself as the one-stop instant commerce destination.”

Gopuff’s culinary team relied on data and insights to design the menu especially for Gopuff customers, who prefer bold and unique flavor profiles. The Mean Tomato brand offers New York City-style pizzas with unusual flavor combinations, and partnerships with trending brands, among them Truff sauces and Mike’s Hot Honey, along with creations like Chocolate and Caramel Waffles, and more to come later this year, including savory sides. Featuring such ingredients as farm-fresh tomato sauce and surprising topping combinations, the pizzas are made from scratch in under three minutes.

Gopuff recently grew its Kitchen team, adding food industry leaders Amelia Riba, formerly chief brand officer at Pizza Hut, and Alan Morgan, previously culinary director at Whole Foods, to develop the new product lineup.

“This is an exciting new category for Gopuff with great potential – we’re just beginning to test the waters in terms of what we can do in the fresh, made-to-order food space with instant delivery,” said Riba. “Gopuff Kitchen will continue to expand its menu by launching new brands, providing more opportunities for customers to enjoy new experiences with Gopuff time and time again.”

Earlier this year, Gopuff launched Basically, (comma included), its first curated product line, marking the company’s entrance into the private label arena. Basically, gives customers access to high-quality snacks, water and other home essentials at value prices.

Operating more than 500 micro-fulfillment centers, BevMo! and liquor barn stores across North America and Europe, Philadelphia-based Gopuff was founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola.