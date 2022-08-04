Gopuff Offers Instant Cash Out for U.S. Delivery Partners

Quick-commerce platform Gopuff has begun providing its U.S. delivery partners with the ability to instantly cash out their earnings balance at any time with a few clicks, giving them an even more flexible, convenient and quick way to receive their earnings and tips. To enable this, Gopuff has teamed with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for business, and partners such as Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time money movement network, to give partners who have an eligible debit card the option to cash out faster.

“Now more than ever, delivery partners are looking for convenience and speed when accessing their earnings,” said Daniel Folkman, SVP of business at Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “We’re proud to partner with Stripe to offer U.S. delivery partners a new Instant Cash Out option, which enables them to access and use their earnings within minutes, rather than days. We will continue to listen to delivery partner feedback and invest into their experience delivering with Gopuff.”

“Platforms like Gopuff are making it more convenient for consumers to access what they need, and delivery partners to get paid quickly,” noted James Dyett, head of strategic accounts at San Francisco-based Stripe. “We’re proud to power faster access to earnings as Gopuff builds on its success with Stripe’s financial infrastructure, especially in a time when every dollar counts.”

The Instant Cash Out option is the just the latest in a series of investments that Gopuff is making to enhance the delivery partner experience. These include:

Better Delivery Partner Support: In the past 12 months, Gopuff more than quadrupled the size of its delivery partner support team, enabling the business to provide quick responses and solutions to delivery partners’ questions. The company also rolled out a new in-app chat feature to make it even easier for delivery partners to connect with a support agent.

Driver App Enhancements: This past March, Gopuff launched the Gopuff Driver app in the App Store and Google Play Store. The new app considerably streamlines the delivery experience, makes it easier and faster for new partners to access the platform, and enables automatic app updates for existing users.

Faster Payouts and Greater Earnings Transparency: In May, as part of its partnership with Stripe, Gopuff transitioned delivery partners to a new system that distributes earnings two-three days faster than before. Gopuff also launched a fully redesigned earnings tab in the Gopuff Driver app, making earnings information more transparent and digestible.

More Cash-Back Promotions: In the United States, Gopuff teamed with Upside to offer delivery partners exclusive promotions at more than 50,000 businesses, including cash-back opportunities at gas stations, restaurants and grocery stores. In the United Kingdom, Gopuff worked with Collective Benefits to offer discounted fuel options and deals to help save money on everyday expenses.

Additional Perks: Gopuff recently launched such perks as vehicle maintenance discounts via Openbay, credit and discount opportunities on tax services via Block Advisors, and expense and mileage tracking via Stride. This follows a previously established partnership with Stride Health to give delivery partners and their families access to affordable, quality health insurance coverage.

These enhancements for delivery partners come as Gopuff makes cuts to its workforce and fulfillment network, among other moves, to “accelerate profitability” and weather a possibly “significant” economic downturn.

Gopuff is No. 79 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.