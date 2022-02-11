Gopuff Names New International SVP

As it expands its global reach with new operations in Europe, Gopuff is also widening its leadership teams. The instant delivery platform has named Bryan Batista as SVP of international. Based in the United Kingdom, he will help drive the company’s expansion and lead its international business strategy when he officially joins the team in March.

Batista brings to the position a background in e-commerce and ties to the vehicle industry. He most recently served as CEO of Rentalcars.com and SVP of Booking.com’s trips division. He also gained experience in rapidly-growing business during his time at Tesla Motors, where he worked in both the United Kingdom and the United States. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Toronto.

“Bryan's deep expertise scaling companies around the world will be invaluable as we bring the Gopuff experience to new customers and markets worldwide. We have a proven track record of strategic and successful expansion in the U.S. and Europe. We are confident that with Bryan on board, we are strongly positioned to continue to advance our global growth,” said Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff.

Batista will report to Gola and co-CEO/co-founder Rafael IIishayev.

The addition of Batista is one of many recent high-level appointments at Gopuff. The Philadelphia-based company has hired several other executives over the last year who have held senior positions at companies including Amazon, Target, Alibaba Group, Beyond Meat, PepsiCo, Starbucks and Uber.