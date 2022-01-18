Gopuff Introduces Basically, Private Brand

Instant-needs platform Gopuff has launched Basically, (comma included) its first curated product line, marking the company’s entrance into the private label arena. Basically, gives customers access to high-quality snacks, water and other home essentials at value prices.

The first product to go live on the platform is bottled water, which will be followed by other Basically, essentials, among them cleaning products, batteries, paper products, cutlery and food storage. The snacks will roll out over the next few weeks and include pretzels, nuts, trail mix, popcorn and snack mix. Gopuff will continue to add new products to the Basically, line in the coming months, with plans to introduce other private label brands later in the year.

“After over eight years of delivering instant needs, we truly understand what our loyal customers look for in everyday essentials -- insights that have enabled us to create product lines designed specifically for them,” said Daniel Folkman, SVP of business at Gopuff, which is based in Philadelphia. “Gopuff has always been about fulfilling the evolving needs of the modern consumer, instantly and seamlessly. Basically, is a byproduct of that, and another example of how we are uniquely positioned to show up for our customers.”

Gopuff, which currently operates in 1,000-plus cities and charges a flat $1.95 delivery fee, is taking an inventive approach to private label, using consumer trend data, surveys and more to create products, flavors and packaging sizes to meet customers’ needs and tastes. For example, with its nut offering, instead of starting with the biggest sellers in the total market – traditional roasted and salted varieties, Gopuff opted to go for such big and bold flavors as Habanero BBQ Almonds and Everything Seasoned Cashews, which it knew that its shoppers preferred.

The brand was developed using Gopuff’s insights on consumer behavior and the flexibility derived from end-to-end ownership of its business model. In July 2021, the company introduced Gopuff Kitchen, which delivers freshly prepared food and beverages to more than 70 locations, with plans to enter many more markets this year.

Gopuff’s private label division is headed by Jessica Glendenning, who joined the company last year. Glendenning previously spent 15 years at Target and was head of merchandising at Brandless. Gopuff has also hired Sonia Eschenauer as director of private label merchandising and Bri Waldoch as senior merchant of private label.

The company provides such products as cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets.