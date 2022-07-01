Gopuff Delivering Rapid COVID-19 Tests

Instant-delivery platform Gopuff has partnered with health tech company Intrivo to make the latter’s On/Go rapid COVID-19 self-test available in as little as 15-20 minutes nationwide. People in more than 1,000 U.S. cities can now order On/Go tests for instant delivery via Gopuff, and receive both the tests and their results within the hour. A test costs $23.99.

Delivery service is 24/7 in many markets, and during the day and late night everywhere else. Consumers buying On/Go tests through Gopuff can also select a contactless delivery option upon checkout. On/Go users can also download the On/Go free mobile app for step-by-step testing instructions and a secure COVID-19 digital passport enabling them to track and share their testing status and gain admittance to safe gatherings. The On/Go COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization.

“With the current surge in COVID-19 and the unprecedented demand for high-quality rapid COVID-19 tests, we want to make sure that our millions of users get what they want and need immediately,” said Ron Gutman, co-CEO of Santa Monica, Calif.-based Intrivo. “To do so, we asked users what we can do now to help them remain healthy and safe. The No. 1 unfulfilled need we’ve heard across the board was that when people are concerned about COVID-19 exposure, they would like to get tested immediately so they can tell whether they’re safe to get together with friends, colleagues and loved ones. With the current unprecedented surge of the Omicron variant, we’ve all seen on the news how hard it is to find high-quality tests. Providing On/Go tests to people in minutes via the Gopuff app and website is our way of giving people what they want immediately, when they need it most. We remain committed to bringing health care to people at their convenience, and to making it as easy as possible for individuals and families to have instantaneous access to reliable and high-quality tests. Our technology is always optimized for quality and speed, and so is our partnership with Gopuff that brings together the best of tech and rapid testing with the best in on-demand delivery to drive a lasting positive impact on individuals, families and local communities, as well as on small and medium-size businesses nationwide.”

“Gopuff is committed to being there for our customers when they need us most through our speedy delivery and unmatched assortment of products,” noted Daniel Folkman, SVP of business at Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “Part of the power of our platform is the ability to rapidly scale inventory and get products in customers’ hands in minutes, and our partnership with Intrivo is a great example of that. We understand the importance of access to COVID-19 testing, especially now, and are excited that through our work with On/Go, we are providing people across the country with one of the fastest, safest ways to get COVID-19 tests.”

This has been a year of dramatic growth for the home delivery service startup, which is expanding rapidly, including to New York and cities throughout the United Kingdom. The company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. Having secured a new round of $1 billion in funding last July, the home delivery service startup operates more than 550 micro-fulfillment centers and BevMo! and Liquor Barn stores across North America and Europe.