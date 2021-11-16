Chase Cardmembers Get New Benefits With Gopuff Purchases

Chase is giving additional benefits to eligible credit cardmembers who use instant-needs delivery platform Gopuff. Customers of the service who add an eligible Chase credit card as the default payment on their Gopuff account will now automatically receive up to a $10 statement credit each month that they make a Gopuff purchase — a potential value of up to $120 over 12 months.

“We’re so happy to bring a vibrant brand like Gopuff to our customers for their on-demand delivery needs,” said Allison Beer, CEO of Wilmington, Del.-based Chase Card Services. “Gopuff provides our shared customers an easy way to get value on their everyday purchases, simply by using their card.”

“With a shared commitment to the customer experience and benefits, Chase is the ideal partner for Gopuff to bring cardmembers new and innovative offers,” noted Daniel Folkman, SVP of business at Philadelphia-based Gopuff, which fulfills orders of everyday necessities for a small flat delivery fee in more than 1,000 cities. “We look forward to making instant needs more widely available through this partnership.”

The offer is available through Dec. 31, 2023. Eligible Chase credit cards are Chase Freedom card, Chase Freedom Unlimited card, Chase Freedom Student card, Chase Freedom Flex card, Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve Cards, J.P. Morgan Reserve Card, Aer Lingus Visa Signature Card, British Airways Visa Card, British Airways Visa Signature Card, Disney Premier Visa Card, Disney Visa Card, World of Hyatt Credit Card, Iberia Visa Signature Card, IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, IHG Rewards Club Select Credit Card, IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card, IHG Rewards Club Classic Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Premier Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card, The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Employee Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card, Starbucks Rewards Visa Card, United ClubSM Card, UnitedSM Presidential PlusSM Card, United MileagePlus Select Card, United MileagePlus Awards Card, United MileagePlus Card or UnitedSM Explorer Card.

Gopuff most recently debuted its services in New York City and the United Kingdom.