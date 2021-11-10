Gopuff Names New SVP of Fulfillment

As Gopuff ramps up its delivery service for immediate needs, it is scaling up its leadership accordingly. The company has tapped seasoned executive Sanjay Shah as its SVP of North America fulfillment.

Most recently, Shah served as COO at Beyond Meat. His high-profile leadership credentials also include stints at Tesla, where he was an SVP of energy; Amazon, where he was a VP of North American customer fulfillment; and Dell, where he oversaw supply chain, logistics, engineering, operations and other functions.

“We have made strategic investments in talent and technology to further enhance our processes and operations to ensure the most seamless end-to-end experience, from inventory to delivery. With over two decades of experience in operations, manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain management, Sanjay will be an invaluable addition to our fulfillment team,” said Tim Collins, Gopuff’s SVP of global operations.

Shah, for his part, said that he’s ready to bring that same kind of innovation to the rapidly-accelerating Gopuff. “Gopuff has established itself as the leading player in instant needs, in no small part due to its strategic and thoughtful approach to fulfillment and owning its supply chain. I am incredibly excited to join Gopuff as it continues to push the boundaries of innovation,” he remarked.

This is one of several leadership additions the near-instant delivery service has made in the past year. The Philadelphia, Pa.-based Gopuff has brought on other executives who have strong leadership pedigrees at companies including Alibaba Group, PepsiCo, Starbucks, Target and Uber, among others.