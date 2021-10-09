Gopuff Supports Underrepresented Entrepreneurs With Accelerator Program

Instant Needs e-commerce platform Gopuff is calling all disrupters to apply to the newly launched Put Me On, a small-business accelerator program that brings together industry leaders and experts to support entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented groups. Gopuff, which was also founded by two first-time entrepreneurs, is offering other aspiring business owners to take part in the six-month program to raise awareness of their respective brands through Gopuff’s platform while receiving tools and resources to help support and grow their businesses.

Put Me On was developed in partnership with NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who shares Gopuff’s mission to support entrepreneurs by bringing their products to more people. Paul will serve as a program ambassador, providing time, resources and connections to participants.

“As first-time entrepreneurs, Rafael and I know firsthand how impactful mentorship and community is in developing and growing a successful business,” said Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “Chris Paul has dedicated his time off and on the court to support entrepreneurs, and we are excited to work with him to help aspiring entrepreneurs grow their businesses and reach new customers."

“I’ve always had a strong passion for supporting entrepreneurs and bringing healthier foods and products to underserved communities,” added Paul. “Sharing in this mission and collaborating with Gopuff takes this work to the next level. Gopuff’s rapidly growing following and ability to add products to its platform immediately — and deliver to the hands of customers in minutes — is an invaluable resource for brands, and I’m looking forward to unlocking that further for the underrepresented entrepreneurs who need it most through Put Me On.”

The program includes the launch and promotion of participants’ products on Gopuff, access to monthly workshops hosted by industry leaders, networking events, and one-on-one capacity-building sessions with Gopuff’s marketing, merchandising, supply chain and other teams. Programming for each class will be tailored to meet unique challenges, and participants will also be able to work with Gopuff to leverage Gopuff Advertising Solutions, a service that helps brands execute strategic ad campaigns on the platform. Gopuff Ad Solutions recently partnered with Aki Technologies to provide a more personalized, ultra-targeted digital experience with “moment marketing.”

The first cohort of Put Me On participants, selected together by Paul and Gopuff, includes:

Entrepreneurs interested in participating in Put Me On can apply to be part of the next cohort through the Put Me On website until Oct. 24.

This has been a year of high growth for Gopuff, which secured $1 billion in additional funding in July. The home delivery service startup has become the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customers’ product orders in just minutes for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. Gopuff is open 24/7 in many areas and until late at night everywhere else. It currently operates more than 500 micro-fulfillment centers, as well as BevMo! and Liquor Barn stores across North America and Europe.