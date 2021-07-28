Gopuff Improves ‘Moment Marketing’ With New Partnership

In an effort to drive stronger campaign results, Gopuff Ad Solutions has partnered with Aki Technologies, a personalized advertising provider, to target moments when consumers are most likely to be hungry, thirsty or otherwise motivated to buy certain products and need on-demand delivery.

Last month, e-commerce platform Gopuff rolled out Gopuff Ad Solutions, a new platform powered by CitrusAd and designed to help partners plan, buy, measure and manage their ads on Gopuff.

“As a company that delivers for our customers the moment they have a want or need, we appreciate Aki's deep understanding of customers' needs and mindsets,” said Andy Berman, VP of ad solutions at Gopuff. “We recognize Aki as experts when it comes to moment marketing, and we look forward to working together to innovate in this space.”

Aki Technologies finds the optimal moments for retailers and brands to communicate with consumers through personalized advertising that drives meaningful connections, sales and loyalty. In the partnership between Aki and Gopuff Ad Solutions, Aki will leverage Gopuff’s analytics and insights to help Gopuff suppliers increase their sales across Gopuff’s website and mobile app.

To kick off the Gopuff partnership, Aki is launching an invite-only beta program for innovative brands that want the early-mover advantage in retail media. This beta opportunity includes a checkout experience that limits the steps required for shoppers to complete their Gopuff order.

“Retailers are up against a lot today — from ever-changing consumer habits to the diminishment of in-app identifiers — and they're looking for new and effective ways to connect with shoppers," said Alvaro Bravo, co-founder and president of San Francisco-based Aki Technologies. "We are taking Aki’s insights, data science and marketing expertise and empowering retailers and brands to better engage shoppers, and, as a result, increase their sales and loyalty. We are excited to partner with Gopuff to build new capabilities."

Philadelphia-based Gopuff, which was founded on a college campus in 2013, has served as a resource for students across the country to access instant delivery of everything from over-the-counter medicine and cleaning products to food, drinks and school supplies. The company currently operates more than 450 sites, including more than 275 micro-fulfillment centers and 185-plus acquired BevMo!, Fancy and Liquor Barn locations.