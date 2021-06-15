Gopuff, Skai Form Media Partnership

E-commerce platform Gopuffhas teamed up with Skai (formerly known as Kenshoo) to expand Skai’s media network in the essentials, food and beverage delivery categories. Using the CitrusAd application programming interface (API), Skai and Gopuff will enable brands to reach consumers 24/7 and grow e-commerce through insights, advertising and cross-channel measurement within a single platform.

Gopuff has experienced triple-digit order and sales growth every year since it was founded in 2013, and in 2020 served more customers than it did in all previous years combined. Able to advertise and manage campaigns on one robust easy-to-use platform, Skai clients can promote specific products directly on Gopuff. This permits brands to reach customers directly at the point of sale, deliver unprecedented scale with premium shelf space, and spur sales.

In just one week of the Gopuff Ad Solutions in-app pilot, customers saw an average of 3.1-times return on ad spend across more than 1,000 products in several categories, with the top quartile of campaigns achieving 10.3-times return on ad spend.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Skai to make it easier for our brand partners to target customers both on and off the Gopuff platform,” said Andrew Breman, VP media revenue at Gopuff, which is based in Philadelphia. “Gopuff has a unique ability to deliver to customers around the clock — and deliver on their wants and needs in just a few minutes, enabling brands to quickly capitalize on their media.”

“While the adoption of everyday delivery was catalyzed by the pandemic, it’s clear that this behavior is here to stay,” said Nich Weinheimer, general manager of San Francisco-based Skai Commerce. “Brands that could typically rely on aisle end caps need to transition that strategy online and invest in retail media to promote their products to consumers in the virtual store. Through our partnership with Gopuff, Skai looks forward to empowering more brand advertisers as we continue to build in new ways to optimize digital campaigns and promote products where customers are actively making purchases.”

With retail media the next big area for investment for CPG companies, Skai has expanded its global retail media offering by integrating with Australian company CitrusAd’s API. Skai currently has 39 retail partners where brands can advertise, making it the biggest player in retail media worldwide.