Wakefern Ups Ad Inventory With CitrusAd

Retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. is expanding its use of CitrusAd’s retail media technology to include native in-app advertising. By growing the inventory available through CitrusAd, Wakefern now offers brands one easy-to-use omnichannel platform for sponsored product and display retail media campaigns, both online and in-app. Participating brands now can leverage CitrusAd’s technology across shopping modes to optimize campaigns for brands and improve the shopping experience.

CitrusAd’s advanced technology increases ad relevancy and personalization for shoppers, with campaign analytics also included in the real-time reporting dashboards that CPG suppliers and advertisers can access.

Brands can use the solution to quickly launch sponsored product campaigns and display media across desktop, mobile and in-app, leveraging the latest technology from a single platform by using one fully transparent, closed-loop reporting dashboard.

“Our move to consolidate with CitrusAd not only makes advertising easier for our suppliers, it also sets brands up for continued success on our platforms,” noted Elizabeth Goodbread, director of digital commerce for Wakefern. “By strategically aligning sponsored search advertising efforts across our platforms, brands now have a unified and integrated approach, no matter which path the shopper prefers to take.”

“We are excited and proud of our digital retail media partnership with Wakefern,” said Brian DeCoveny, VP, retail media partnerships at CitrusAd, an Australian company whose U.S. office is in St. Petersburg, Florida. “Our aim with all our retail partners is to support and help them be successful in digital retail media. It’s a very exciting opportunity for the e-commerce industry right now; our role is to be flexible and provide retailers and their brands with the world’s best retail media technology that delivers results.”

Wakefern launched CitrusAd’s retail media technology for sponsored products and display ads across its e-commerce platform back in January. CitrusAd also works with Target and, thanks to a partnership with Toronto-based Mercatus, Weis Markets, Smart & Final, and Piggly Wiggly Midwest.

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, Keasbey, New Jersey-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate more than 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables. With more than 1,900 locations, Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on PG’s list, while Commerce, California-based Smart & Final, operating 255 stores, and Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets, with 197 stores, are Nos. 57 and 58, respectively.