Wakefern Launches CitrusAd retail media technology

Wakefern Food Corp. has embraced new ad technology.

The retailer-owned cooperative has launched CitrusAd’s retail media technology for sponsored products and display ads across its e-commerce platform. CitrusAd’s deep understanding and first-hand knowledge of retail grocery drives innovation and helps retailers and CPG brands become more agile at a time when grocery e-commerce is growing rapidly.

Using the CitrusAd technology, Wakefern can offer brands the ability to launch sponsored product campaigns and display media across its desktop and mobile web e-commerce platforms to enhance the shopping experience for customers.

Online grocery was fast tracked by nearly 10 years during the first three months of 2020, when more customers turned to online shopping during the onset of the pandemic. This rapid growth in online grocery shopping is driving retailers to offer more digital ad technology and shopping experiences that are tailored to appeal to individual shopper needs.

Increased consumer demand combined with the integration of CitrusAd technology will provide significant advertising opportunities for CPG companies that leverage the CitrusAd platform. CitrusAd makes sure its brands have greater online visibility at the point of purchase, and greater return on ad spend across multiple retailers. Wakefern’s retailer members and brands, meanwhile, receive full transparency and ROI measurement of their activity by accessing the real-time reporting dashboard in the CitrusAd platform.

Wakefern’s cooperative members independently own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners.

“We are working with leading technology partners like CitrusAd, whose solutions add value across our platforms,” said Elizabeth Goodbread, director of digital commerce for Wakefern. “The CitrusAd platform is scalable, easy to integrate and will enable CPG brands to boost their sales online in a relevant and meaningful manner that also makes the shopping experience more convenient for our shoppers.”

The real-time relevancy engine that CitrusAd developed enables retailers and their brands to place products and banners ads in a non-intrusive, organic way to enhance a customer’s online shopping journey. The level of personalization increases the effectiveness of retail media and sales for CPG brands.

Agencies and brands understand more than ever, particularly in today’s pandemic world, that online shelf space and their presence in e-commerce matters. Being in the top positions influences online market share growth and absolutely influences in-store sales.

Wakefern is No. 25 on The PG 100 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.