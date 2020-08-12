Wakefern Expands Data Partnership with Catalina to Better Understand Shopper Preferences

Wakefern Food Corp. is expanding its partnership with shopper intelligence firm Catalina to help consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands more effectively understand shopper behavior.

The retailer-owned grocery cooperative is expanding its use of Catalina’s ecosystem of data-driven solutions, including its Anonymized Transaction Database. CPG brands will be able to leverage data insights to deliver highly personalized messages to shoppers to maximize product launches, gain share within their CPG categories, and measure the impact of their media on in-store sales during or after a campaign across the larger grocer ecosystem, which now includes Wakefern banners.

“As market conditions and shopper preferences evolve, we are pleased to help Wakefern’s brand partners transform data into actionable insights to deliver value to existing shoppers in innovative ways, while building relationships with new shoppers, to grow their business,” said West Naze, VP of retail digital strategy for St. Petersburg, Florida-based Catalina.

CPG brands working with Wakefern can access Catalina’s tools like real-time attribution, share of wallet, and closed-loop, purchase-based measurement. Additionally, brands can engage current and potential shoppers outside of Wakefern’s walls and digital platform through Catalina’s multichannel coordination, whether via cable and over-the-top TV, digital out-of-home, social, mobile, online video, banner displays and in-store incentives.

“We are always looking for new ways to connect shoppers with brands they love,” said Elizabeth Goodbread, director of digital commerce for Keasbey, New Jersey-based Wakefern. “Equally important is ensuring that every step is conducted with the utmost care and attention to consumer privacy and security.”

“Since our first day in 1983, Catalina has had no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to us around the globe,” added Naze. “Maintaining consumer trust is paramount to the continued success of our business partners.”

Last month, Catalina also partnered with Newark, New Jersey-based National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of a point-of-sale network for independent retailers, to offer its place-based media clients the ability to deliver messaging through NRS' digital out-of-home network.

NRS COO Eli Korn said: "Our partnership with Catalina offers an exciting opportunity to expand our digital out-of-home advertising network to leading CPG brands. CPG brands view neighborhood markets as an essential advertising venue, particularly as consumers stay closer to home. Working with Catalina, we will enable brands to communicate more effectively and efficiently with difficult-to-reach consumer segments."

Meanwhile, Wakefern recently welcomed Madison Food Corp., a third-generation family grocery business, to the retailer cooperative, with plans for Madison to convert its three Save A Lot stores in the Boston area to Price Rite Marketplace locations. Price Rite is a registered trademark and banner of Wakefern.

Back in June, Wakefern also tapped Solutions for Retail Brands (S4RB) to power an online platform that shares real-time data and analytics with existing and new own-brand vendor partners to help grow the retailer-owned cooperative’s private label portfolio.

At Wakefern’s Oct. 22 live virtual annual shareholder meeting, the retailer co-op disclosed sales of $18.3 billion for the 53-week fiscal year ending Oct. 3, a 9.75% increase from the prior year.

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, Wakefern Food Corp. comprises 50-plus members that independently own and operate more than 350 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.