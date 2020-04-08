Wakefern Expands Use of Inmar’s Retail Cloud

Retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Co-op is expanding its use of Inmar Intelligence’s Retail Cloud to offer targetable and attributable off-site media at scale for its brands. Wakefern will employ Inmar’s integrated suite of marketing technologies and services to drive shopper engagement.

By working with Inmar to grow its retail media network, Wakefern will be able to provide off-site programmatic advertising. Using these capabilities, Wakefern’s brands will roll out targeted campaigns via managed services or through an easy-to-use self-service user interface, while being able to measure the impact on sales.

“This marks Wakefern’s entry into programmatic retail media amplification to extend our reach to new consumers and drive engagement with our loyal customers” noted Steve Henig, the co-op’s chief customer officer. “Expanding into Inmar Intelligence’s turnkey retail media solutions enables us to build a network for the future that will deliver an enhanced shopper experience that connects our brands to consumers in new and personalized ways.”

A retail media network gives retailers the opportunity for a secondary revenue stream with incremental growth and enables them to offer a more unified solution across media and promotions. The Retail Cloud also lets brands easily integrate their promotions and media programs, including off-site media, on-site media, digital incentives, influencer marketing, chat-based media and in-store.

The solution is powered by ShopperSync, a data intelligence platform that allows a retailer to leverage their first-party, anonymized transactional data across all media and promotions channels in its network while managing permissions and governance rights.

“We are delighted that Wakefern has chosen to expand their relationship with Inmar Intelligence as they expand their retail media network to help scale the business for the future,” said David Mounts, chairman and CEO of Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Inmar, a data-driven technology-enabled services company. “At Inmar, we are constantly focused on enabling retailers to provide a better shopping experience for consumers, while providing transparent, manageable monetization opportunities as well. This brings us one step closer in our initiative of creating retail media networks for grocers across America with our expansive suite of offerings.”

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, Keasbey, New Jersey-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises 51 members that independently own and operate more than 350 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.