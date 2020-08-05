ShopRite, P&G Host Virtual Guest Teacher Series

ShopRite and Procter & Gamble have joined forces with event management and sports marketing company ProCamps – based, like CPG powerhouse P&G, in Cincinnati – on a Virtual Guest Teacher series, which will bring professional athletes to distance-learning classrooms in several cities this month.

Each athlete taking part will hold an interactive virtual class for children to help keep them engaged, learning and physically fit while they’re not attending school in person. Kids across the United States can join and view each class as it’s livestreamed on ProCamps’ and ShopRite’s Facebook pages.

During the series, pro football, baseball and soccer players will connect with children through lessons that will feature a fun pop quiz on history and science, physical fitness pointers and the chance for students to ask the guest teacher questions.

Scheduled classes include Golden Tate, May 12 at 2:30 p.m.; Didi Gregorius, May 19 at 12:00 p.m.; and Christie Pearce Rampone, May 26 at 12:00 p.m.

