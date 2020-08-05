Press enter to search
Close search

ShopRite, P&G Host Virtual Guest Teacher Series

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

ShopRite, P&G Host Virtual Guest Teacher Series

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 05/08/2020
ShopRite, P&G Host Virtual Guest Teacher Series ProCamps

ShopRite and Procter & Gamble have joined forces with event management and sports marketing company ProCamps – based, like CPG powerhouse P&G, in Cincinnati – on a Virtual Guest Teacher series, which will bring professional athletes to distance-learning classrooms in several cities this month.

Each athlete taking part will hold an interactive virtual class for children to help keep them engaged, learning and physically fit while they’re not attending school in person. Kids across the United States can join and view each class as it’s livestreamed on ProCamps’ and ShopRite’s Facebook pages.

During the series, pro football, baseball and soccer players will connect with children through lessons that will feature a fun pop quiz on history and science, physical fitness pointers and the chance for students to ask the guest teacher questions.

Scheduled classes include Golden Tate, May 12 at 2:30 p.m.; Didi Gregorius, May 19 at 12:00 p.m.; and Christie Pearce Rampone, May 26 at 12:00 p.m.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, comprises 51 members that independently own and operate 354 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.

Also Worth Reading

ShopRite Introduces Virtual Dietitian Program

ShopRite Introduces Virtual Dietitian Program

Customers can chat online free of charge with health professional

ShopRite Introduces #EssentialThanks Campaign

Effort enables shoppers to thank supermarket associates and others, help fight hunger

Wakefern Names 2 VPs

Wakefern Names 2 VPs

Execs will create brand strategies, marketing campaigns for all banners

Wakefern Gives Trailers to Move Medical Equipment

Wakefern Donates Trailers to Move Medical Equipment

Cargo to supply N.J. pop-up hospitals

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Grocers Launch National Family Meals Month Programs
Food Retailers
Grocers Launch National Family Meals Month Programs
Frozen Foods
Weis Markets COO to Keynote NFRA Executive Conference