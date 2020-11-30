Wakefern Welcomes Madison Food to Retailer Co-op

Wakefern Food Corp. has welcomed Madison Food Corp., a third-generation family grocery business, to the retailer cooperative, with plans for Madison to convert its three Save A Lot stores in the Boston area to Price Rite Marketplace locations. Price Rite is a registered trademark and banner of Wakefern.

Owned and operated by the Slawsby family, Madison will begin the store conversions in the coming weeks. The stores are located in Roslindale, Roxbury and Brockton, with a fourth supermarket to be newly opened in Dorchester this January.

The rebannered stores will still feature experienced butchers and a range of ethnic foods and value products, with the addition of new exclusive brands like Bowl & Basket, Paperbird, Wholesome Pantry, and Wholesome Pantry Organic, and updated advertising circulars with special deals.

“We will continue to provide all the things our customers know and love while adding more variety and award-winning store brands that the Wakefern cooperative offers,” said Madison President Todd Slawsby, who operates the business with his father, Harold, and brother, Jonathan. “This is the exciting next chapter in my family’s history in the grocery business. I want to thank shoppers for their support and patience as we undertake rebranding efforts and make the change to Price Rite Marketplace.”

“I am excited to welcome the Slawsby family to our Wakefern cooperative, which is made up of family-owned, independent grocers with a 75-year history in the supermarket business,” noted Joseph S. Colalillo, chairman and CEO of Keasbey, New Jersey-based Wakefern. “These stores will expand the Price Rite Marketplace brand in the Boston area and bring the Price Rite commitment of value and quality to the communities of Roslindale, Roxbury, Brockton and Dorchester.”

There are more than 60 Price Rite Marketplace stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Maryland.

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, Wakefern Food Corp. comprises 50-plus members that independently own and operate more than 350 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.