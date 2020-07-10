ShopRite Revamps Wholesome Pantry Brand

ShopRite’s Wholesome Pantry and Wholesome Pantry Organic lines are getting a brand-new look and a new tagline: “Food Set Free.” The reintroduction will roll out early this month, accompanied by some new products and a digital campaign.

The private brand is the chain’s affordable, clean-label line and will be available at all ShopRite stores in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania. The line will also be available at fellow Wakefern Food Corp. banner The Fresh Grocer at its locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The Wholesome Pantry store brand is a lifestyle brand that crosses nearly every category in the store, including frozen, produce, dairy and meat. There are more than 100 newly branded items in the line like nut butters, organic fruits and vegetables, and packaged salads. Additional items are debuting under the brand, including organic kombucha in such flavors as coconut watermelon elderberry and ginger lemon, and frozen breakfast bowls.

The company said that it will add dozens of new products to the Wholesome Pantry line over the next two years, such as baking, condiments, dry pasta, grains, snacks, seafood and meatless entrees.

“We’re thrilled to be introducing a bold new look for this beloved brand,” said Chris Skyers, VP of own brands at Wakefern Food Corp. “Since its debut four years ago, the Wholesome Pantry line has offered delicious, free-from and organic products that are both budget-friendly and accessible. Now we’ve taken it to the next level, updating the brand with even more innovative products that we’re confident our shoppers are going to love.”

Wakefern and ShopRite made waves in 2019 with transformational store-brand launches for the Paperbird nonfood line and Bowl & Basket food lines. Wholesome Pantry joins those flagship lines with a modern style and ethos, as the company described it.

Throughout the month, ShopRite will support the redesigned Wholesome Pantry and Wholesome Pantry Organic lines with a digital campaign centered on the “Food Set Free” tagline, and will include downloadable recipes and virtual cooking demonstrations on Instagram and Facebook, conducted by ShopRite’s dietitian team.

“For customers looking for organic or better-for-you options, our Wholesome Pantry line is a great solution that checks a lot of boxes when it comes to feeling good about the meals you serve yourself and your family,” said Natalie Menza-Crowe, Wakefern's director of health and wellness. “We’re excited about Wholesome Pantry's refreshed look and feel, and can’t wait to help our customers create delicious recipes by incorporating these items into their favorite meals.”

ShopRite is a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, New Jersey. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Wakefern is is No. 25 on The PG 100 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.