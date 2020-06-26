Price Rite Adds 2 Private Label Lines

Wakefern’s Price Rite Marketplace stores are adding the stylish new private brands Bowl & Basket and Paperbird, developed late last year for ShopRite, a separate Wakefern banner.

More than 150 items under the new lines are available now on Price Rite shelves, with an expansion of products in categories like sparkling water to come. The retailer said that by the end of 2021, “hundreds of Bowl & Basket and Paperbird products will be available at Price Rite Marketplace.”

Paperbird (nonfood) and Bowl & Basket (food) are joining Price Rite’s Wholesome Pantry store brand, which carries an organic line and a free-from line. Combined, the 59 Price Rite locations on the east coast will carry a considerable private-brand assortment.

Progressive Grocer sister publication Store Brands profiled the Wakefern store brand team in December about the development of Bowl & Basket and Paperbird, a striking departure from its previous private label program.

Chris Skyers, the VP of private label and own brands for Keasbey, New Jersey-based Wakefern Corp., said that the company surveyed thousands of shoppers about what they wanted from an own brand and learned that they wanted separate food and household lines.

“That was a unique learning for us,” Skyers said. “We realized that diapers and milk didn’t go well together under [the same store brand] for many consumers."

Bowl & Basket selections include products like salty snacks, milk, eggs, coffee, pasta, water and new ice cream flavors being launched for the summer. Paperbird offerings include paper products such as napkins and paper towels, as well as sponges.

“The addition of Bowl & Basket and Paperbird to Price Rite Marketplace shelves gives our shoppers an amazing selection of products at the accessible prices we’re known for,” noted Jim Dorey, president of Price Rite Marketplace. “We’ve just completed an extensive rebranding of all our stores, and these new brands are the next step in delivering innovative, high-quality and exciting products to our shoppers at a great value."

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, Wakefern Food Corp. comprises 51 members that independently own and operate more than 350 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.