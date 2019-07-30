Price Rite Marketplace Rebranding 17 More Stores

Price Rite Marketplace is continuing its rebranding efforts by updating the look and shopping experience at 17 more stores this year in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, with additional locations slated for redesign in 2020. The supermarket chain’s new store concept, focused on deep discounts and fresh foods, debuted at select locations in Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

New-concept stores include such features as vibrant décor; a farmers market-style produce department with organic options; a “Drop Zone” stocked with special surprise buys – typically for $5 or under – on essential products; and an overhauled bakery department with a dessert case dubbed “The Sweet Spot.”

The revamped locations also sell a wider selection of Wholesome Pantry private label free-from, organic, and gluten-free choices; a double-your-money-back guarantee on Price Rite Marketplace brand products; high-quality yet affordable meats as part of many “Fresh New Finds!”; and lower prices on hundreds of items via the grocer’s Amazing Value! offers across the store and weekly deals called out by prominent bright-red Spot on Savings! signs.

“Our customers have really embraced the new marketplace feel, focus on fresh foods, and amazing deals at the rebranded stores,” noted Price Rite Marketplace President Jim Dorey. “We are excited to bring this new streamlined shopping experience to 17 more stores across four states this fall.”

Price Rite Marketplace successfully rolled out its rebranding campaign last year with three Pennsylvania stores, followed by five Connecticut stores in March. In this latest iteration of grand reopenings, five new-concept stores in Connecticut will make their official debut on Aug. 2, and additional grand reopenings will continue through October at locations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New York. The remainder of the rebrand rollout will take place in 2020.

Price Rite Marketplace, a registered trademark of Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp., the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States, operates more than 60 grocery stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Maryland and Virginia. Wakefern is No. 8 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.