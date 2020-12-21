ShopRite to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine

ShopRite has joined a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to provide Americans with COVID-19 vaccines.

The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care (LTC) Program for COVID-19 Vaccination will provide COVID-19 vaccine coverage to pharmacies across the country, among them select ShopRite pharmacies. Under the federal program, HHS and CDC will work with the ShopRite pharmacy locations to boost access to COVID-19 vaccines in the communities that the banner serves.

“We’re proud to take part in this groundbreaking public health campaign, which could significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Jeffrey Mondelli, VP of pharmacy, health and beauty at Keasbey, New Jersey-based Wakefern Food Corp., the logistics, distribution and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores. “The federal program is aiming to mass immunize the population throughout the spring of 2021, and our pharmacists are up to the challenge and ready to help our communities.”

The federal pharmacy program will enable select ShopRite Pharmacy stores to support the effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by offering greater access to vaccines. ShopRite Pharmacy is also collaborating closely with state and local jurisdictions to reach priority populations, including health care workers, long-term care facility residents and front-line workers.

“We are proud to partner with the CDC and HHS to offer the vaccine to our shoppers at our participating ShopRite Pharmacy locations once it is available,” added Mondelli. “By working with these federal agencies and a network of pharmacy partners, we can help rapidly expand access to COVID-19 vaccines in the neighborhoods served by our ShopRite Pharmacy stores. This is the next step in helping to revitalize our communities.”

Information on ShopRite pharmacies that will offer the vaccine will be revealed at a later date.

Last month, when the pharmacy partnership first rolled out, grocers such as Kroger, Albertsons, Publix Super Markets, Walmart and Wegmans Food Markets signed up to receive a direct allocation of COVID-19 vaccine once it’s authorized or approved and recommended for use in the United States.

ShopRite is a registered trademark of retail-owed cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Wakefern is No. 25 on The PG 100 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables. Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Publix and Wegmans are Nos. 1, 3, 8, 12 and 36 on PG’s list.