ShopRite Beefs Up Foodservice App

ShopRite Beefs Up Foodservice App

By Abby Kleckler - 09/30/2020
ShopRite Beefs Up Foodservice App
ShopRite customers using the old ShopRite Deli & More app will have the app automatically update to the new Order Express App.

ShopRite's deli app has been rebranded to ShopRite Order Express, offering more options for shoppers and a new look and feel than its predecessor.

Customers can now order platters and catering on the app, with options on the catering side including choices such as cakes and desserts, sandwich platters, appetizers, entrees, fruits and veggies, salads, sides, seafood, sushi, and even floral arrangements and balloons. 

ShopRite Order Express also offers a custom cake building where shoppers can design their own special occasion cake on the app with their choice of flavors, filling, frosting colors and personalized messages. 

Customers who already have the ShopRite Deli & More app will not have to download a new app as ShopRite Order Express will automatically update. New users can find the ShopRite Order Express app in their mobile phone’s app store or by scanning the QR code on signage found in ShopRite stores. 

Features from the old app that are still present with the rebrand include ordering deli meats and cheeses in advance for pickup at the deli counter and ordering sandwiches, pizza, rotisserie chicken and other grab-and-go items for pick up and delivery.

ShopRite is a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Wakefern is is No. 25 on The PG 100 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.

