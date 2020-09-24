Press enter to search
Choice Market Launches New Mobile App, E-Commerce Site

By Abby Kleckler - 09/24/2020
Choice Market's new Colfax location features a redesigned interior layout that puts Locai's foodservice application front and center.

Choice Market's third store opened Sept. 18, and thanks to a partnership with Locai Solutions, customers will find an array of new digital tools to make for a more seamless omnichannel experience. 

The hybrid grocery, c-store and fast-casual food retailer first announced its partnership with Locai Solutions in December, highlighting a new delivery program using a fleet of electric vehicles.

Choice Market's new e-commerce site and mobile app allow shoppers to order from the fast casual dining menu alongside a full product catalog of groceries, beer and home essentials. In addition, a new recipe page gives customers one-click ordering for everything needed to prepare meals at home via CookIt, Locai's personalized meal planning and recipe recommendation tool.

"We're seeing continued growth in online grocery, month-over-month, as concerns about COVID-19 continue to impact the way people shop for groceries," said Locai's CEO Mike Demko. "The Choice team was well ahead of that curve, recognizing that technology was key to making shopping for food quick, convenient, and even enjoyable – whether grabbing take-out food or groceries for the home, either online or through a digital in-store experience."

The new Colfax location features a redesigned interior layout that puts Locai's foodservice application front and center, creating a sleek and efficient digital experience for customers ordering in-store. This in-store self-service kiosk integrates Locai's platform with Elo's retail self-service solution, adding another touchpoint as part of a cohesive omnichannel experience.

Choice Market is also looking to open new locations in Boulder, Aurora, Arvada, Littleton and Golden, Colorado, in the next couple of years. The Denver-based Choice Market debuted in 2017.

