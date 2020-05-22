Choice Market Store to Use Electric Vehicles for Delivery

Choice Market’s newest store, slated to open July 1 in Denver’s City Park neighborhood, will coincide with the launch of the retailer’s new e-commerce and delivery program. According to Choice Market, the City Park location will be the first to employ a fleet of electric vehicles to fulfill orders from an engaging mobile app and e-commerce website.

Late last year, Choice Market and Locai Solutions revealed that they would join forces to make the forthcoming third store the main fulfillment site for a new delivery program using electric vehicles.

The 2,600-square-foot store will also feature fuel pumps and supercharging stations for customers with electric cars.

“As we return to our new normal, the team at Choice has been working hard on the launch of our new location on Colfax Avenue,” noted Choice Market founder and CEO Mike Fogarty. “Not only does this format provide multiple refueling options for customers on the go, but we will also be launching a brand-new digital experience and delivery platform. This user-friendly platform will allow customers to order any item in the store for pickup and delivery, obtain loyalty points, and shop the entire store by dietary lifestyle or recipe. We are excited to share this next evolution of Choice.”

Like the retailer’s other two Denver-area locations, the City Park store will include a full-service fully scratch kitchen staffed with classically trained and experienced chefs offering seasonal on-the-go fresh meals made with better-for-you ingredients sourced mainly from local farmers. Its other environmentally friendly products include organic produce and antibiotic-free and nitrate-free proteins. Choice Market has three additional locations set to open by the end of 2020.

The retailer is currently offering same-day contactless pickup and delivery.

Founded in 2017 in Denver, Choice Market combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh food from local vendors and a practical product selection.