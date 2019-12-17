Choice Market, Locai Team to Deliver Groceries

Choice Market, an innovative hybrid food retailer incorporating grocery, fast-casual dining and c-store elements, has teamed with Locai Solutions to make the retailer’s forthcoming third store the main fulfillment site for a new delivery program using a fleet of electric vehicles.

Slated to open in April 2020, the location will also offer prepared foods, organic produce, groceries, beer, fuel pumps and supercharging stations.

“We knew we had created a really great in store customer experience, but we were falling short on the digital side,” noted Mike Fogarty, founder and CEO of Denver-based Choice Market. “After seeing Locai’s technology, it became obvious that they were uniquely qualified to build an engaging and personalized digital platform. Customers will be able to order any item in the store for pickup, have it delivered within 45 minutes, and will earn points on all purchases through our new loyalty program.”

“At Locai, we’re really excited to bring Mike’s vision for Choice Market’s digital experience to life,” said Mike Demko, CEO and founder of Locai, founded by e-grocery veterans from FreshDirect and Peapod, and also based in Denver. “Powered by Locai’s digital commerce platform, Choice Market’s new ecommerce site will have innovative features like giving shoppers the ability to order from Choice Market’s fast-casual dining menu side by side with groceries, beer and home essentials. In addition, customers can expect one-click ordering for everything needed to prepare meals at home via CookIt — a personalized meal-planning tool that recommends recipes based on a shopper’s dietary preferences, items in-cart and past purchases.”

The new platform aims not only to provide customers with an engaging mobile application and ecommerce website, but also to enable an enhanced self-service kiosk experience in the stores.