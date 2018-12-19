2019 Outlook: The Year Grocers Bring Endless Aisles In-Store

When done well, endless aisles provide valuable data on the habits and preferences of shoppers, which can shape online and in-store assortment. The concept can also act as a catalyst for discovery, introducing shoppers to complementary or specialty products. In store, endless aisles can help the retailer keep shopper dollars and the shopper’s satisfaction.

Endless aisles haven’t been without challenges, however, according to Bill Bishop, chief architect at Brick Meets Click, a Barrington, Ill.-based consultancy. “If not done well, and especially if retailers cede fulfillment to a third party who is not on the same page as the retailer, it can create greater frustration than the original disappointment of not finding the right product in the store.”

“The retailer’s success with endless aisles is with the right fulfillment partners that can deliver on the back end,” says Helen Baptist, chief customer officer of Chicago-based ItemMaster, which works with retailers and their supplier partners to provide consistent quality across search, sort and select.

One challenge that Baptist sees with in-store endless aisles is that the ecommerce team might not have anything to do with the in-store ordering mechanism, such as a kiosk, touchpad or via the store app.

“All content should reside in one place, regardless of source, and it should be consistent with the specifications the retailer has identified as ideal for the customer experience,” she advises.

According to Scott DeGraeve, COO and founder of Denver-based Locai, an ecommerce platform that manages retail and fulfillment partnerships, the emergence of more chief digital officers who manage across online and physical stores demonstrates that “retailers are striving to be more omnichannel.” As retailers move more of their center store to a digital platform, they must have a digital strategy that blends across all channels, DeGraeve adds.

The technology to enable retailers to offer added assortment and collaborate with fulfillment partners that can ship directly to the consumer’s home is getting better, in his opinion.

“Technology platforms enable integrating additional SKUs into a retailer’s offering,” he notes. “It’s attractive to retailers, because they don’t have the bandwidth to do this on their own; it’s a low-risk opportunity to bring added satisfaction to customers, and there’s some margin for the retailer.” An added bonus: The data belongs to the retailer and can help it shape in-store and online assortment.

One such fulfillment partner is Brooklyn, N.Y.-based L&R Distributors Inc., specializing in “longtail” nonfood items such as beauty and general merchandise, which are SKU-intensive and slow-moving. CEO Marc Bodner says that endless aisles, especially in-store endless aisles, are still so new that every retailer has its own strategy.