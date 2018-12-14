2019 Outlook: The Year Grocers Bridge the Digital and Physical

Getting Up to Speed

“CPG companies and grocery retailers may want to think about next-generation capabilities that converge digital and physical marketing and online/offline purchases,” says Andrea Bell, principal with New York-based Deloitte Consulting.

Deloitte research found that one-third of people surveyed feel that digital tools make grocery shopping easier, versus 42 percent across other retail categories, Bell notes.

“But there is an upside for the grocery retailers who take the lead in building the interaction and experience that people already expect from other categories,” she says. “Another reason to create more interaction points along the customer’s journey is that people who use their devices tend to spend more than those who don’t, making this an attractive segment for retailers to pursue.”

Elevating the human experience, the desire for greater levels of convenience in our lives, and the convergence of accelerating grocery technology will frame the “what’s next?” for retailers, according to Steven Duffy, VP of grocery for Boston-based design firm Cuhaci & Peterson.

“Next steps include digital interfaces through omni-consumer engagement, including mobile-friendly interconnectivity, gamification of the retail experience, personalized mobile apps, increased use of video/information-rich-based content, e-learning/m-learning or short nuggets of info consumed on the go, in or outside of the store,” Duffy says. “Many ‘future-gen’ grocery elements are now operational in Asia, chiefly China’s adoption of mobile technology that is the primary means to deliver on this new experience. Both Hema and 7-Fresh are noted as leaders illustrating myriad artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technologies not yet operational in the U.S. They include advances such as barcoding products, smart shopping carts, co-bots to assist and robotics for logistics.”

Pallab Chatterjee, chairman and CEO of Dallas-based Symphony RetailAI, suggests that grocers could learn a lot from other industries delivering a seamless experience, such as food delivery or ridesharing services.