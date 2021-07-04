Wakefern Names Digital Brand Agency of Record

Grocery retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. has appointed Huge Brooklyn as its digital brand agency of record. As part of the new relationship, the Brooklyn, New York-based agency will reimagine Wakefern’s end-to-end digital experience across web, mobile, social and in-store. Further, Huge will define a consumer-centric innovation roadmap to drive new concepts that aim to surprise, delight and engender loyalty among consumers. The agency won the account after a competitive review process.

“We have a simple mission – meet our customers where they are by providing all the ways in which they want to shop and connect with ShopRite as a brand through our digital platforms, whether in store or out of store,” said Laura Kind, Wakefern’s VP of brand strategy. “Our partnership with Huge is one more way we're improving the entire shopping experience by making it more intuitive and fun. We look forward to how this comes to life in the coming months ahead.”

“We are proud to partner with Wakefern on their journey to deliver a highly personal and immersive digital commerce experience,” said Matt Weiss, president of Huge Brooklyn. “Since 1946, Wakefern has served the needs of everyday consumers by delivering the groceries and essentials that families need at competitive and affordable prices. Today, more than ever, this is a noble and important mission to nurture and sustain healthy communities. We welcome them to our home and neighborhood.”

First work is scheduled to break in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, Keasbey, New Jersey-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate more than 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.