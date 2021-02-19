Press enter to search
Close search

Wakefern Food Promotes 2 Within C-Suite

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Wakefern Food Promotes 2 Within C-Suite

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 02/19/2021
Wakefern Food Corp. Promotes 2 Within C-Suite Neil Falcone Karen Meleta
Neil Falcone

Retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. has appointed Neil Falcone CFO and Karen Meleta chief communications officer. Falcone, previously VP of ShopRite Financial Services (SFS) and corporate finance, succeeds Doug Wille, who retired recently after 43 years with Wakefern. Meleta, who was the company’s VP consumer and corporate communications for 13 years, is its first-ever chief communications officer.

Falcone began his Wakefern career at Price Rite Marketplace in 2007 before being promoted to director of ShopRite Financial Services. He then became VP of SFS and corporate finance in 2015. Before joining Wakefern, Falcone held leadership roles with Waldbaum’s, A&P and Levitz Furniture. Falcone brings significant retail experience to his latest role, in which he is helping to guide the cooperative’s long-term financial growth and success. Falcone and his finance team are developing the tools and technology necessary to provide financial services and analysis for the co-op’s members and supermarket banners.

Wakefern Food Corp. Promotes 2 Within C-Suite Neil Falcone Karen Meleta
Karen Meleta

In her new role, Meleta will continue to have responsibility for all aspects of Wakefern’s communications, public relations and reputation management. She’s also in charge of stakeholder messaging across internal communications, public policy, sustainability, corporate philanthropy, media relations, crisis communications and government affairs. Meleta has led company sustainability efforts, with a special focus on creating initiatives to reduce food waste at retail and developing seafood sustainability and animal welfare guidelines. Another program under her purview is ShopRite Partners In Caring, ShopRite and Wakefern’s hunger relief program, for which she has devised innovative and impactful cause marketing campaigns. Meleta has been with Wakefern Food Corp. for more than two decades. Before joining Wakefern, she was a communications consultant to such Fortune 500 companies as Unilever, Parke-Davis, Lancome and the Home Shopping Network, and she also spent nearly 10 years at Avon Products Inc. 

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, Keasbey, New Jersey-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate more than 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.

Also Worth Reading

Wakefern Next to Go ‘Beyond the Bag’ Closed Loop Partners ShopRite

Wakefern Next to Venture ‘Beyond the Bag’

Retailer cooperative joins sustainability effort

Wakefern Launches CitrusAd Retail Media Technology

Food co-op can now offer brands ability to launch sponsored product campaigns

ShopRite to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program for COVID-19 Vaccination U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Disease Control

ShopRite to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine

Banner has joined multi-retailer HHS/CDC partnership

Wakefern Expands Data Partnership with Catalina to Better Understand Shopper Preferences

Wakefern Expands Data Partnership With Catalina to Better Understand Shopper Preferences

Retailer-owned grocery co-op is expanding use of data-driven solutions to help digital engagement

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Food Retailers
Wakefern Reveals $18.3B in Sales
Wakefern Names 2 VPs
Food Retailers
Wakefern Names 2 VPs