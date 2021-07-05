Gopuff Acquires U.K. Platform to Expand Internationally

Gopuff is going global.

The Philadelphia-based delivery platform is expanding beyond the U.S. for the first time with the acquisition of a delivery platform in the UK.

By bringing Fancy into its company infrastructure, Gopuff will enter a new market – and continent – to provide shoppers with home delivery of everyday essentials. Fancy’s vertically integrated operation, which includes several micro-fulfillment centers across England, will enable a swift execution of delivery services.

According to Gopuff, the move represents a $30 billion market opportunity.

“At Gopuff, we have been consistently focused on responsible growth, strategically establishing the physical infrastructure and footprint needed to bring instant needs to new geographies and customers,” said Daniel Folkman, SVP of business. “Acquiring Fancy is an important first step as we accelerate expansion in the UK and Europe and quickly accelerate our investment in the international market.”

Arnie Englander, CEO of Fancy, says that the growth potential is mutual. “We are delighted to formally join forces with them through this transaction, which gives Fancy increased access to the Instant Needs category leader’s operational capabilities, deep bench of talented personnel, and infrastructure to fully execute our vision of delivering convenience across the UK,” he remarked.

Gopuff is a platform for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol – in minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. Gopuff is open 24/7 in many areas and late-night everywhere else.

Fancy is an on-demand delivery solution for groceries and daily essentials. Hyperlocal dark stores act as micro-fulfilment centers, allowing Fancy to deliver thousands of products straight to a shopper’s door, in less than 30 minutes, for local store prices.