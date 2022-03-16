Gopuff Widens Leadership Team

As Gopuff expands its global footprint, it’s also getting more proverbial boots on the ground. The rapid delivery company recently appointed new leaders across its business functions.

Following last year’s launch of the Gopuff Kitchen line of prepared foods, Gopuff has brought on Amelia Riba as VP of Gopuff Kitchens. A native of Spain, Riba has more than 15 years of experience in building global CPG and quick-service restaurant brands, joining the company from her most recent role as chief brand officer for Pizza Hut UK and Europe and before that, as chief brand officer for Pizza Hut Latin America and Caribbean. She also held marketing management positions at Burger King, Nestle and Mattel. In her new role, she will oversee innovations, expansions and strategic partnerships for Gopuff’s prepared foods.

In addition, Gopuff named Jacalyn Lee as director of communications to spearhead consumer media campaigns. The 20-year industry veteran came to Gopuff from Equinox Media, where she was head of communications; her other experience includes communications leadership positions at The Knot Worldwide and Care.com. In her short time at Gopuff, she led communications efforts for the company's first Gopuff Quartertime Show and for the partnership with the McClaren’s Formula 1 team.